Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $22,867,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.