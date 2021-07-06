Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 257,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,098,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

HPP opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

