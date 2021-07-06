Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

