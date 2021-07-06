Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.