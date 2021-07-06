Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.16 million.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

TSE SMT opened at C$3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.10. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$639.00 million and a PE ratio of 18.80.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

