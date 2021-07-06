Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.10

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 780857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

