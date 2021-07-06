Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $365,271.91

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $365,271.91 and $269.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,232.17 or 0.06579968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00161520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,778,770 coins and its circulating supply is 183,749,357 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

