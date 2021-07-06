Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $2,761,353 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

