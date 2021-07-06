Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives €106.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €106.50 ($125.29).

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Euronext stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Friday, reaching €91.20 ($107.29). 74,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.79. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

