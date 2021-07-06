Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $166.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.