Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

