Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 508,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

