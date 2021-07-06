Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.