EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,104 in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.63. 3,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49. EverQuote has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.82 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

