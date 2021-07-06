Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,445. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

