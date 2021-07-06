Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $247,242,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,120.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,376,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,433,000 after buying an additional 7,689,874 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 46.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,500 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.