Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,750 shares during the period. Extended Stay America makes up about 4.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth approximately $56,355,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 273,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock remained flat at $$20.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

