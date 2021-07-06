EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

