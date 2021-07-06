Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $153.66 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

