Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.99. 24,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.31 and a 52 week high of $110.02.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

