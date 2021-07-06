Fastcoin Trading 0% Lower This Week (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $298,333.30 and $517.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fastcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fastcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00057298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00993360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.33 or 0.08907131 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives. “

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

