Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

