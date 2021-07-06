Federated Hermes Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 426.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,768 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 694,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colony Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

