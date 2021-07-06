Federated Hermes Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

