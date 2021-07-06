Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

SWK opened at $207.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

