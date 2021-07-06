Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APR stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $984.26 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several research firms have recently commented on APR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

