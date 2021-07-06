Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,750 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 15,091.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,806,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

