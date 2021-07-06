Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 81 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $446.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.97. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.84 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

