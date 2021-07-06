Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $173.20 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
