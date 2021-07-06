Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a one year low of $173.20 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

