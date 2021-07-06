Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,278 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

