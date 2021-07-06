FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Head to Head Comparison

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FIGS alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Under Armour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Under Armour 1 15 12 1 2.45

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Under Armour has a consensus target price of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than FIGS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIGS and Under Armour’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $4.47 billion 2.17 -$549.18 million ($0.26) -81.73

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Under Armour 2.46% 6.70% 2.15%

Summary

Under Armour beats FIGS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products for running, basketball, cleated sports, slides, training, and outdoor. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness platform. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, RUSH or RECOVER, UA HOVR, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.