FIL Ltd Acquires 10,338 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,999,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,365,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.