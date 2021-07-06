FIL Ltd Buys 497,679 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 497,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

