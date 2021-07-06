FIL Ltd Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,242.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,908 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

