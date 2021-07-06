FIL Ltd Invests $15.33 Million in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of KB Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,156,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 113,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,794,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

