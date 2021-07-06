FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,730 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $248.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

