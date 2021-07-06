FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 754,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000,367 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

