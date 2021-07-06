Financial Analysis: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) vs. TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.46% 6.87% 4.65% TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54%

33.9% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.98 $66.17 million $1.88 14.39 TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 2.00 $4.39 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

