Financial Contrast: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) vs. Its Peers

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE) is one of 332 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TPG Pace Tech Opportunities to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million -$33.32 million -3.48 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors $1.85 billion $322.22 million 55.47

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors 2170 11405 21303 608 2.57

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A N/A TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors -43.94% -60.32% -3.59%

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

