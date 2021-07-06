Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $902.98

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.98 ($11.80) and traded as low as GBX 892.95 ($11.67). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 897 ($11.72), with a volume of 290,442 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 902.98. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.