FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $52.71 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001347 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 767,935,490 coins and its circulating supply is 336,515,325 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

