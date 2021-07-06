First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 1,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,065. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.