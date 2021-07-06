First Manhattan Co. Acquires 405 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 270.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.