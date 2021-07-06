First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

