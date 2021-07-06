First Manhattan Co. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $15,097,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

