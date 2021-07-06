First Manhattan Co. Sells 613 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.69.

