First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

