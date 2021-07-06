First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Humana by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $451.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.07. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

