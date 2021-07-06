First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,098 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,891.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

