First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.